 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John man faces multiple new OWI charges after conviction in 2011 fatal drunken driving crash, courts say
alert urgent

St. John man faces multiple new OWI charges after conviction in 2011 fatal drunken driving crash, courts say

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Temores

Michael Temores

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A man previously convicted in a fatal drunken driving crash in 2011 now faces eight charges after allegedly hitting a motorcycle in a Schererville parking lot and fleeing the scene. 

Michael Temores, 33, of St. John, has been charged with auto theft, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or more, carrying a handgun without a license and three counts of criminal mischief, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.  

In his latest arrest on Sept. 13 on suspicion of OWI, Temores vomited on himself and was unable to walk without assistance, court records said.

About 1 a.m. that day, Schererville police were called to a parking lot at the southwest corner of Cline Avenue and U.S. 30 after a man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran over a parked Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to reports. 

Witnesses told police the driver of the pickup truck circled the lot and fled south on Cline Avenue. They took a photo of the truck's license plate and tailgate.

Schererville police ended up finding the Silverado crashed into a guardrail near 93rd Avenue and Blaine Street with Temores sitting in the driver's seat, records allege.

Temores attempted to leave, but the Silverado was immobilized from the damage caused by the crash, according to documents. Temores then emerged from the truck's passenger side.

Lake County sheriff's police arrived to investigate the crash, and Temores twice refused to take a chemical test, records state. In addition, police found a gun in the pickup truck during a search, records state.

An officer noted Temores smelled of alcohol, had slurred and delayed speech, and appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

Temores was placed in the back seat of the officer's police car, where he vomited on himself and the seat, records allege.

Police took Temores to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point to be medically cleared. While there, he was placed in a wheelchair because he was unable to walk on his own, records state.

Police also obtained a warrant for a blood test, which showed that his blood alcohol content was .206, according to police. 

Temores was later transported to Lake County Jail and was released pending further investigation, officials said.

Temores was charged with auto theft after police spoke with the owner of the pickup truck, who alleged the man took off with his vehicle without permission after the two visited a local bar. 

Before the crash, Temores was at Region Bar and Grill in Gary with a friend when he asked to borrow the keys, claiming he wanted to lie down in the pickup truck. When the truck owner came outside 30 minutes later, he discovered his vehicle and Temores were gone, police said. 

The man showed police a bill for the damages to his truck, which totaled to $18,500. 

Temores was sentenced in 2014 to 11 years in prison for killing 61-year-old Fred Skafgaard, of Lansing, on Dec. 30, 2011, in a drunken driving crash near Hohman Avenue and Ridge Road in Munster. 

His driver's license was suspended for five years, and he was eligible for a hardship license. Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott in June denied his petition for specialized driving privileges.

Temores had been drinking at the grand opening of the AquaVor nightclub in Hammond and was going about 90 mph when he ran a red light and slammed into Skafgaard's pickup truck. He eventually pleaded guilty to a class B felony count of causing death while operating while intoxicated.

Temores was released from prison in May 2017, Department of Correction records show. Temores' release date was affected by credit he received for jail time served before his sentencing and good behavior while incarcerated.

Before he was charged in Skafgaard's death, Temores had been cited or charged in more than 100 traffic-related offenses, records show. He had two prior drunken driving cases that were later pleaded down to lesser charges.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts