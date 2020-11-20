St. John man faces multiple new OWI charges after conviction in 2011 fatal drunken driving crash, courts say

Lake County sheriff's police arrived to investigate the crash, and Temores twice refused to take a chemical test, records state. In addition, police found a gun in the pickup truck during a search, records state.

An officer noted Temores smelled of alcohol, had slurred and delayed speech, and appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

Temores was placed in the back seat of the officer's police car, where he vomited on himself and the seat, records allege.

Police took Temores to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point to be medically cleared. While there, he was placed in a wheelchair because he was unable to walk on his own, records state.

Police also obtained a warrant for a blood test, which showed that his blood alcohol content was .206, according to police.

Temores was later transported to Lake County Jail and was released pending further investigation, officials said.

Temores was charged with auto theft after police spoke with the owner of the pickup truck, who alleged the man took off with his vehicle without permission after the two visited a local bar.