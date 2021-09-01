St. John man strikes 2 squad cars in pursuit, injures an officer, police say

ST. JOHN — An officer was injured after a St. John man crashed into two squad cars in a pursuit late Tuesday.

At 11:16 p.m. a Lake County Sheriff’s officer saw a vehicle speeding into Indiana from Illinois near 101st Place and Gettler Street, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

As the vehicle entered into a construction zone, police noticed the individual driving erratically. When an officer tried to pull the vehicle over for traffic infractions, the driver refused to stop and instead accelerated.

The driver disregarded a traffic signal at 101st Avenue and Sheffield Avenue, driving into lanes of oncoming traffic to pass cars that were stopped. The suspect drove recklessly through a residential area, changing direction multiple times.

A St. John officer responded to the area and took over the pursuit. As the Lake County squad car slowed to enter a roundabout, the suspect vehicle rounded the circle, driving at the officer, Martinez said.

The officer swerved to avoid the suspect vehicle, but it collided with the squad car head-on.

As the suspect attempted to back the vehicle away from the now damaged Lake County patrol car, he struck the St. John squad car, police said.