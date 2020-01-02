A woman alleges police unleashed a police dog that seriously injured her even though she complied with officers' orders following a chase in June from Dyer into a Cook County forest preserve.
An attorney for Jayla Watkins, of Blue Island, Illinois, recently sent officials in Dyer and St. John a notice of an intended lawsuit related to the June 28 chase and use of a police dog after it was over.
Dyer Police Chief Dave Hein declined comment because of the possible litigation. St. John officials were not immediately available for comment.
Watkins was a passenger in a car about 1 a.m. when the driver became involved in a chase near the west end of 81st Avenue in Dyer, according to a notice released by attorney Roy Dominguez. The chase continued into a Cook County forest preserve, where the car crashed, court records state.
Watkins was a backseat passenger and was riding with a male driver and male front-seat passenger, Dominguez said.
When the car stopped, Watkins got out and followed police orders to lie in a prone position, the notice of suit states.
"Nonetheless, St. John Officer (Shane) Adams released his K-9," which bit Watkins all over her arms and legs, according to the document.
After the incident in June, Dyer police shared a Facebook post by St. John police that stated, "Shortly after midnight today, Match and his two-legged partner Officer Shane Adams were called out, not once but twice on their day off, to hunt for suspects who ran from a stolen vehicle in a neighboring community. Match made the apprehension, and suspect went to jail. Match was so muddy that he needed two baths, before he could enjoy the rest of his day off. The squad car, well that's another story and may take a little steam cleaning. The trials and tribulations of a canine and his handler ... SJPD has your back!"
Watkins was charged in Lake Superior Court with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, online court records show. She pleaded not guilty and has a status hearing set for Jan. 27.
According to court records, police responded to a report of several men jumping over a fence from the Dyer Auto Auction, which had reported several thefts in recent days, into a parking lot at Texas Roadhouse and getting into a black SUV.
The driver led police on a chase and crashed in the forest preserve. Court records in Watkins' criminal case allege she attempted to run into the woods before she was caught by a K-9.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Dominguez, who also is the former Lake County sheriff, said Watkins disputes that she ran from police. She already was in custody when the K-9 was used, which represents excessive force, he said.
Watkins, who is black, was 19 years old at the time and weighed about 110 pounds. She obeyed the officers' orders and put her arms behind her back while lying on her stomach, Dominguez said.
"She had no weapon. She was not a threat," Dominguez said.
The K-9 attacked her and bit her arm while an officer was placing her in handcuffs, he said.
"It took another police officer to remove the K-9 from Ms. Watkins," Dominguez said. "She was subjected to an abuse of police authority, and we intend to pursue this case vigorously on her behalf."
The marijuana charge against Watkins stemmed from a small bag she admitted she had in her pocket during the intake process at the police station, he said. The bag contained less than a gram of marijuana, Dominguez contended.
Watkins suffered serious injuries, including puncture wounds and deep cuts. She continues to experience pain and scaring and will require more treatment, including plastic surgery, court documents state.
Watkins is seeking an unspecified amount of damages. Dyer and St. John have 90 days to respond to Watkins' claim. If they deny the claim, Watkins may proceed with a lawsuit.