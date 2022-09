St. John police nab juvenile after burglary and pursuit

St. John police stock St. John police nabbed a juvenile in connection with a burglary Wednesday.

ST JOHN — A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the burglary of a dirt bike after a pursuit through the woods and to the juvenile's home Wednesday, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 8700 Block of Wicker Ave at 4:55 p.m. to investigate a report of a dirt bike hidden under leaves. When the officer arrived, the complainant said several juveniles took off with the dirt bike prior to the officer’s arrival, police said.

Additional police responded to a report of a burglary on the 8300 block of Heron Lake Road, where the caller reported a stolen bike from an open garage.

The suspect was spotted speeding down Wicker Avenue on the stolen bike, police said. When police pursued the suspect, he refused to stop and drove into a heavily wooded area, leaving the bike unattended.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter heard the radio transmissions and assisted with the search.

The suspect was located at his residence and matched the description of the thief. The juvenile was taken into custody and faces three felony charges of burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement plus one misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.