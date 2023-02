St. John police officer charged in connection with gun attack on off-duty Hammond officer, chief says

Chief Steven Flores St. John Chief of Police Steven Flores told reporters Officer Philip J. Fabian, 33, will remain on paid administrative leave after he fired sh…

ST. JOHN — An officer with the St. John Police Department faces criminal charges in connection with a November gun attack on an off-duty Hammond officer, Chief Steve Flores said Wednesday.

Philip Fabian, 33, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief by the Lake County prosecutor's office. He has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, Flores said.

"Following our standard protocol, our officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an outside agency was called to investigate," Flores said. "His future status will be determined by the Board of Safety of the Town of St. John,"

Fabian fired multiple shots at the Hammond officer's moving vehicle about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, near the intersection of Cline Avenue and 93rd Avenue in St. John, according to police.

Fabian claimed the officer "attempted to run into him" while he was on foot in the area investigating a disabled vehicle call, according to court records.

The Hammond officer was in his personal vehicle on his way to work, the records said. Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Department investigated the incident.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Wednesday he believes Fabian acted "completely recklessly" in the November incident.

"This officer disproportionately responded to a non-threatening situation with deadly force," McDermott said Wednesday. "Thankfully, it didn't turn out that way, but it could have."

According to charging documents related to the case, the Hammond officer told Lake County detectives he had driven to Cedar Lake to pick up an item from a family member's home before heading to the Hammond Police Department for his 4 a.m. shift. As he was driving north on Cline Avenue, the documents said, he told police he saw Fabian's vehicle making what he interpreted as a traffic stop as he turned onto East 93rd Avenue.

The Hammond officer told police he "continued with caution by maintaining a safe speed and moving as far to the right of the roadway as possible, giving the traffic stop plenty of room," according to court documents. He was "looking to check on the officer conducting the traffic stop, but he did not see anyone outside of the vehicles" before he heard the sound of shots firing.

Approximately six or seven shots were fired, according to court records, and detectives found bullet holes in the hood and one bullet hole in the lower part of the passenger side windshield.

McDermott said the Hammond officer was handcuffed and detained in the back of a St. John police vehicle in response to the incident.

"He didn't deserve to be treated like this," McDermott said. "He didn't deserve to be cuffed for two hours even after he identified himself as a Hammond police officer. It's not right, and I'm glad the Lake County prosecutor is moving forward and the St. John police are moving forward the way they are, I think it's totally appropriate."

According to the charging documents, a Lake County detective said footage from Fabian's body camera shows Fabian inspecting the disabled vehicle parked on the north side of the roadway. As he crosses to the south side of the roadway, the Hammond officer's vehicle can be heard approaching. As the officer's body camera turns toward the vehicle, he withdraws his firearm and fires shots.

The Hammond police officer's car "appears" to slow down as he approaches the area where Fabian was investigating the disabled vehicle, according to the detective's account.

"At no point did Officer Fabian dive or move swiftly to get out of the way of the oncoming Jeep. While watching the incident occur on both video and audio recorded devices, the sound of the oncoming Jeep's tires and engine kept at a constant pace," the documents said.

Flores said video footage from Fabian's body camera is in custody of the prosecutor's office for evidentiary purposes and "cannot be released at this time."

Fabian, 33, has been with the St. John Police Department since June. He previously worked as an officer with the East Chicago Police Department, Flores said. The Hammond officer has been with Hammond police for 13 years, according to McDermott.

