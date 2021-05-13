St. John police remind locals to be wary of ruse-related crimes

ST. JOHN — Local police are urging residents to stay wary of ruse-related crimes as summer approaches.
This time of year, police said, elderly residents are commonly targeted by three major types of crime: home repair fraud, ruse entry burglary and burglary.
"Spring and summer are very active times for ruse-related criminal activities. These criminals tend to target elderly victims, and usually prefer those that are home alone," a release from the St. John Police Department states.
In many cases, suspects falsely claim to be a worker or contractor, and try to distract residents while another person enters their homes undetected. Some may also offer home repair work and charge a price higher than originally quoted.
Residents can take the following steps to protect themselves, police said:
- Never allow someone to give driveway sealing or other home repairs on the spot. Be stern and do not second guess, as these type of suspects tend to press victims with a sense of urgency.
- Ask for a business card from anyone offering a home service to confirm the legitimacy of their business. Most local hardware stores keep a list of recommended contractors to choose from.
- If you observe suspicious activity, get the person's plate number, if possible, and inform local police.
- If someone shows up to your home claiming to be with a utility company, call the company they claim to be with to verify the work.
- If you're approached while outside, don't let anyone roam your property. This gives them an opportunity to check for open doors while you're distracted. Do not follow them, either; this could also give them a chance to lure you from your door.
- Call police if you're unsure about the legitimacy of someone offering services.
On Tuesday, Highland police responded to at least two reports of possible fraudulent door-to-door soliciting in town.
Residents reported being approached by a white male, possibly in his late 20s, with dark hair and a medium build, driving a small, black vehicle.
Highland police said residents are not required to open their door or talk to any strangers and encouraged them to look through a locked door or window before answering.
The town requires that door-to-door solicitors are required to obtain a solicitor's permit, which is to be worn by the solicitor at all times when going door to door. They are only allowed to go from door to door between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except on holidays.
Residents may call 911 or the non-emergency line of their local police department to report suspicious activity or request an officer to verify the identity of a solicitor.
"When you open your door to a stranger, you put yourself at risk that they may push their way into your house," a Highland police news release states. "Should somebody come to your door and you do not know who they are, do not open your door."