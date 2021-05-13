St. John police remind locals to be wary of ruse-related crimes

On Tuesday, Highland police responded to at least two reports of possible fraudulent door-to-door soliciting in town.

Residents reported being approached by a white male, possibly in his late 20s, with dark hair and a medium build, driving a small, black vehicle.

Highland police said residents are not required to open their door or talk to any strangers and encouraged them to look through a locked door or window before answering.

The town requires that door-to-door solicitors are required to obtain a solicitor's permit, which is to be worn by the solicitor at all times when going door to door. They are only allowed to go from door to door between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except on holidays.

Residents may call 911 or the non-emergency line of their local police department to report suspicious activity or request an officer to verify the identity of a solicitor.