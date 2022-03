St. John police seek runaway girl

ST. JOHN — A 16-year-old girl is believed to have run away following an argument Monday morning with a co-worker at the local Dunkin' Donuts restaurant, St. John police public information officer Roger Patz said.

Police said they were notified around 11 a.m. that Arieana Almendarez, of Gary, walked out of the business following the argument and was subsequently reported as a juvenile runaway by her guardian.

"She was last seen wearing all black and carrying a blue and pink Louis Vuitton Bag," Patz said.

A photo of the girl was not immediately available.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

