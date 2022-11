St. John police to release details of officer-involved shooting once investigation is complete

ST. JOHN — St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said Wednesday that details of Tuesday's officer-involved shooting will be released in a "fully transparent and professional fashion" once the investigation and any subsequent proceedings are complete.

"Until then, the town of St. John respectfully requests that the public please be patient to allow the sheriff's department to complete its investigation," he said in a prepared statement.

Flores said the town received multiple inquiries about the details after news of the shooting was released.

The department said one of its officers opened fire early Tuesday on a motorist who was accused of nearly striking him while the officer was on foot investigating an abandoned vehicle near Cline and West 93rd avenues.

While St. John police did not identify the driver, who was taken into custody, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the driver was an off-duty Hammond police officer driving his personal vehicle.

"The off-duty Hammond Officer, on his way to his personal residence in St. John, maintains he did nothing wrong, and maneuvered his vehicle to the other side of the road to give space to an ongoing traffic stop," McDermott said on social media. "Suddenly, the Hammond officer's personal vehicle was fired upon multiple times by the St. John Police Officer, who decided that 'deadly force' was necessary in this situation."

The Hammond Police Department declined to comment on the matter.

The St. John officer was standing on the shoulder of the roadway with a flashlight in hand around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle nearly struck him, according to Flores.

"Fearing for his life, the officer fired several shots at the vehicle which continued to travel away from the scene," the chief said. "The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and take the driver into custody."

"The driver was not hit by gunfire nor was the officer injured, however, the officer was transported to the hospital to be checked out," police reported.

Flores said Wednesday, "We are extremely grateful that no one was injured."

In keeping with protocol following an officer-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Department was brought in to investigate the incident, Flores said. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

"The Hammond PD is happy to report that, other than property damage to his personal vehicle (including a bullet hole in the passengers side seat), the Hammond Police Officer was physically unharmed," McDermott said.

"Police officers, like the St. John officer who decided to use deadly force in this case, are a danger to society and don’t deserve to wear the badge of Hoosier Law Enforcement," according to McDermott.