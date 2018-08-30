ST. JOHN — Police called off a chase after it went into Illinois early Thursday and later learned the stolen vehicle officers were pursuing was recovered in Harvey, Illinois, an official said.
St. John police were dispatched about 3:45 a.m. to the area of 105th Avenue and Magoun Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle driving in the neighborhood, Police Chief James Kveton said.
Officers found the vehicle going west on 105th Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The driver sped off, and St. John police pursued the car into Illinois.
St. John police called off the chase in the area of Ill. 394 and Interstate 80/94 because of increased traffic and high speeds, Kveton said.
The car, which had been stolen from Burr Ridge, Illinois, was later located and recovered in Harvey, he said.
The incident remained under investigation.
Vehicle thefts and burglaries from vehicles have been prevalent in the past few months in St. John and other communities throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicago suburbs, Kveton said.
The best way to prevent these types of crimes is to lock windows, doors and vehicles, he said. If residents see something suspicious, call 911 immediately, he said.
Close overhead garage doors and never leave valuables in plain view or keys in vehicles. The Police Department has been promoting "the 9 p.m. routine" to encourage residents to lock up.
Anyone who can provide information or home security video that could help police identify any suspects in Thursday's pursuit is asked to call Detective Cmdr. Steven Flores at 219-365-6035.
