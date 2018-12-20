ST. JOHN — A judge is permitting Town Manager Steve Kil to avoid a criminal conviction over allegations he stole political yard signs three years ago from his opponents.
Steve A. Tyler, Lake Superior Courtroom 4 Judge, has approved a deal that will allow Kil to avoid a criminal conviction by avoiding any new offenses for the next six months, according to court records.
Tyler's order, dated Wednesday, states the prosecutor's office can defer prosecution of Kil for 180 days and the charge will be dismissed as long as Kil commits no other offenses during that period.
Kil must pay fees of $454 to the court and prosecutor's deferral program and $669 restitution to the St John Homeowners Political Action Committee that owned the signs.
"This smells," said Joe Hero, a political activist who had helped videotape evidence of alleged Kil's sign heist, pressed the prosecutor's office to charge Kil with a misdemeanor and opposed earlier attempts to grant Kil leniency.
"What this says is that a town manager can steal signs that say 'fire him' and his council members, pay $669 and walk away free. Any public official can disrupt any election," Hero complained.
The homeowners became involved in the 2015 town election to oppose members of the Town Council's efforts to seize private real estate for a town-sponsored project. They put out signs opposing Town Board members running for re-election.
Kil is charged with stealing about 40 of their signs Nov. 2, 2015 — the day before a general election — near Kolling Elementary School, 8801 Wicker Ave.
St. John residents Hero and Robert Pastore, who supported the homeowners, saw Kil removing the political signs, recorded it on video and submitted their evidence to the Lake County prosecutor's office, which charged Kil with conversion, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in prison.
The case was repeatedly set for trial over the next three years until last March, when Padula and the prosecutor's office submitted almost the same agreement to Judge Nicholas Schiralli, who rejected it after the homeowners complained. Padula asked for a new judge.
Hero said he hopes the U.S. attorney's office investigates whether the civil rights of St. John residents have been violated by this case. "The victims here are helpless," he said.