St. Stanislaus parents voice concerns about alleged 'kill list,' say school 'dropped the ball'

EAST CHICAGO — Parents voiced many concerns after a teacher at St. Stanislaus School was charged with felony intimidation after allegedly telling a student last week she made a "kill list," saying the school "dropped the ball."

Scores of concerned parents gathered at a standing-room-only meeting at the main East Chicago library on Columbus Drive in Indiana Harbor on Monday night. They asked why the school didn't have better security, how it was screening the teachers it hires, what policies it had in such situations, why school leaders waited so long to call police and what was being done to keep their children safe.

Many questioned why St. Stanislaus School or the Diocese of Gary wasn't hosting such a meeting and why it wasn't better communicating with them about their children's safety.

Concerned parent Alicia De Anda-Feliciano organized the meeting in which East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera gave an update on the situation. He said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Angelica Carrasquillo, a 25-year-old Griffith resident who reportedly told school officials she wanted to kill herself and others.

He said the department was lucky to secure a charge of felony intimation after school leaders waited hours to notify police, preventing them from coming in to gather evidence and letting Carrasquillo leave the school in an Uber. Police did not recover a physical list, Rivera told parents.

The school removed Carrasquillo from the classroom at about 12:45 p.m. and escorted her to the principal's office after learning of her comments. After students were dismissed for the day, she was escorted off campus and told to go home, and then police were called at about 4:45 p.m.

An email wasn't sent to parents until 9:27 p.m. that night, when they were told the situation was "being handled."

"That, in my opinion, is very vague," De Anda-Feliciano said. "Parents took their children to school and saw police presence. Officers seemed very lax in their demeanor. This led parents to believe our children were safe. I myself took my children to school. I was not aware of the issue. I thought the cops were there because of a fight the day before and the officers were there to make sure there were no after-effects from that fight and it was between students."

If convicted of the Level 6 felony, Carrasquillo faces six months to two and a half years in prison. It can be pleaded down to a misdemeanor if she has no criminal history.

"A misdemeanor means costs, supervision, she's walking free," De Anda-Feliciano said.

De Anda-Feliciano said she searched state databases and could not find any record that Carrasquillo has a teacher's license. The Indiana Department of Education just had a record of a substitute permit that expired in 2021.

"This is the only thing on record we have for her," she said. "My question is, why doesn't she have a substitute permit, why is she allowed to be a teacher and why was it expired?"

Parent Ashley Alford said she was upset she was not notified until 6 p.m.

"I am very upset I was not notified as soon as she told the counselor," she said. "I should have been notified my daughter was in harm's way."

De Anda-Feliciano said the school needs to look at policies to keep the children safe, such as better hiring practices, more security and staff mental health check-ins. She said the parents deserved a meeting with the diocese and could protest outside the school if necessary.

"This is going have everlasting effects on our children's mental health," she said. "We need to be proactive."