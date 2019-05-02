CROWN POINT — Two East Chicago men reached for their waistbands April 14 as they pursued a man being escorted out of a Hammond bar and later shot at the man's friend in the parking lot, court records allege.
Police found a 27-year-old wounded in the backseat of a Chevrolet Tahoe that crashed April 14 as the driver sped away from Coach's Corner bar in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.
Kyum Gillis, 32, and Bobby L. Smith, 40, a former semi-professional basketball player from East Chicago, each have been charged in connection with the shooting.
Gillis was charged Tuesday in Lake Criminal Court with two counts of attempted murder. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Smith was charged April 16 in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Smith pleaded not guilty April 22 during an arraignment and detention hearing. U.S. District Judge John Martin found Smith to be a danger to the community and a flight risk and ordered he remain jailed pending trial.
Martin cited Smith's prior criminal history, history of violence or use of weapons, prior failure to appear in court, prior attempts to evade police and other factors for his decision.
Attorney John Cantrell defended Smith.
"When I think of Bobby Smith, I think of someone who went to Villanova (University) on a basketball scholarship," Cantrell said. "If anything happened, I'm quite certain it would have happened in self-defense."
High-definition surveillance video shows a 27-year-old man arrive with two associates at the bar in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue just before 3 a.m. in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, according to court records.
Two of the men exited the SUV, and one of them slipped past security guards who attempted to stop him from entering the bar.
As security escorted the man out of the bar, Gillis threw a punch at him and a melee ensued, records say.
As Gillis and Smith followed the man out the door, each appeared to grab at item in their waistbands, records say.
Outside the bar, Gillis shot another man — the 27-year-old — causing him to fall to the ground, records allege. Later, Smith approached the 27-year-old as he lay defenseless on the sidewalk and fired several more rounds, records say.
The man was able to get up and run toward the Tahoe. Smith's gunshots hit the SUV and its wheel, records say.
The man entered the backseat of the Tahoe, which took off.
The driver of the SUV told police he realized the man in the backseat had been shot just before crashing at Janet Place and California Avenue. Two of the victims refused to speak with detectives.
Police identified Smith and Gillis from the video because of their previous contacts with law enforcement, records say.
Police took them into custody April 17, after they arrived at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. Smith was arrested without incident.
Gillis was backing a silver Chevrolet Malibu out of a parking space when officers stood in its path and ordered him to stop. Gillis accelerated, almost hitting the officers, but stopped a short distance later upon orders from officers who had him at gunpoint, records say.
Police found a 9mm handgun in the car Gillis was driving, records say.
When asked about the shooting at Coach's Corner, Gillis asked for an attorney and refused to speak with detectives. He was later released pending further investigation.
The case isn't the first time Smith has been accused of attempted murder.
Charges filed in July 2015 in Lake Criminal Court alleged Smith and a co-defendant fired an assault rifle and handgun into a car occupied by three people, wounding one, in East Chicago. The charges were dismissed without prejudice in January 2018.
Cantrell, who initially represented Smith in that case, said Smith produced evidence showing he was at a concert at the time of that shooting.
