'Stalker boyfriend' charged with murder after killing woman, setting her car on fire, police say

The friend later told police Ward appeared scared and distracted after one text and then rushed away from the party, the affidavit stated.

Police concluded Scott poured gasoline inside and outside her car to try to cover up evidence of the crime, according to a probable cause affidavit. Scott suffered burns to his legs so severe he had to be taken from Community Hospital to Loyola Medical Center's Burn Unit in Chicago.

He told detectives he burnt his legs with lighter fluid while trying to light fireworks at a cookout but then asked to see an attorney after he was confronted with inconsistencies in his story, according to the affidavit.

"This was a truly horrific and senseless crime. I applaud the diligence of the officers who meticulously followed recent tips which were crucial in helping to bring this suspect to justice," Martinez said. "I would also like to extend my deepest condolences to Ms. Ward’s family and loved ones. We thank them for their perseverance. The devotion they have exhibited throughout this investigation is admirable."

Scott is being held at the Lake County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.