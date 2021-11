Stalled train continues to block busy Porter County highway, state says

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — All lanes of the local stretch of Ind. 149 remain blocked by a stalled train, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District announced Friday morning.

The busy north-south highway is closed at the tracks between County Road 1000 North and Dalke Road, near the Indiana Toll Road bridge, the state said. This is the area north of U.S. 6 and south of U.S. 20.

INDOT is encouraging motorists to seek alternative routes.

A spokesperson for INDOT was not immediately available Friday morning for comment on the situation, but confirmed on social media that the train has been blocking the crossing since Thursday night.

It was also reported on social media Friday morning that a semi-truck was waiting at the crossing and unable to turn around.

