Stalled vehicle fouling I-80 traffic in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — The center eastbound lane of the local stretch of Interstate 80 is expected to be blocked for about an hour Wednesday morning as crews work to remove a stalled vehicle, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
The stall occurred between U.S. 41 and Kennedy Avenue, the state said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.