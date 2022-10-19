 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stalled vehicle fouling I-80 traffic in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — The center eastbound lane of the local stretch of Interstate 80 is expected to be blocked for about an hour Wednesday morning as crews work to remove a stalled vehicle, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

The stall occurred between U.S. 41 and Kennedy Avenue, the state said.

