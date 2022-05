Star witness in triple murder trial denies blaming defendant to protect another

CROWN POINT — The state's star witness in a triple murder trial admitted Thursday there were inconsistencies in statements he gave over the years, but he said, "Wrong," when asked if he committed the crimes with someone other than the defendant.

David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, denied a defense attorney's suggestion that he pointed a finger at James Higgason III because he wanted to protect the father of his sister's children, who also is Higgason's uncle.

Higgason, 52, of Whiting, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in the bludgeoning deaths of Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago; Elva Tamez, 36, of Hammond; and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Copley testified Wednesday and Thursday, telling jurors he and Higgason were smoking crack at Tamez's house when Higgason told him, "We're gonna whack these guys."

Two men — identified by other witnesses as Hodge and Ross — had fallen asleep in the living room, and Higgason wanted to rob them of money and drugs, Copley said.

"He hands me a board. He has a closet pole or something," Copley said. "He whacks one. I whack the other."

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Matthew Fech, Copley testified he hit Hodge and dropped the board.

Fech asked Copley if he told prosecutors last year he "just pretended to hit somebody."

Copley said, "No."

When Fech showed him his statement, Copley said, "It's just misworded."

"As I was coming down, I didn't bash him fully, but I still hit him with it the one time," he said.

Copley testified he ran to the back door and couldn't get it open, so he ran to the front door and saw Higgason "whacking away" at Ross and Hodge and yelling, "Die, (expletive), die."

He said Higgason stopped beating the men and told him to let in Tamez, who had been sent out to search for cigarettes and was banging at the front door.

Copley testified he went out on the porch and vomited, and Tamez asked him where he was going.

When Fech questioned how he could have seen Higgason hit Tamez with a board if he was on the porch, Copley said, "He struck her one time and kicked the door shut at the same time."

Fech asked Copley if he talked about the killings to other men in a rehab program in 1998 at The Salvation Army in South Bend.

Copley said he talked to a preacher about the killings but didn't share much with his roommates. He had to tell them something because they started asking questions when Hammond police showed up to talk to him, he said.

He denied telling a roommate he was "lethal with a board" or saying, "Between that and the crowbar, we had no problem killing the last three."

Copley said he didn't know if Hammond police made any effort to independently confirm Higgason was present in the homes where Copley testified he reached him by phone.

Police recorded two phone calls, and Copley testified the person he spoke with was Higgason.

During the calls, the man warned Copley not to talk to police.

"We're going to spend the rest of our lives in prison and maybe even get the electric chair," the man said.

Copley repeatedly talked about having a guilty conscience, but the man said they had an alibi.

"I know we (expletive) up," the man said. "But I don't remember doing it. You understand what I'm saying?"

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez excused the jury while Fech played a portion of a different phone call Copley made from jail after his arrest in 2021.

After the jury returned, Fech asked Copley if he said, "They don't think one person could actually demolish three people."

Copley admitted he made the statement.

When Fech asked if he knew it was possible because that's what he did, Copley said, "Wrong."

Copley agreed he was "fed information" by a detective during the recorded phone calls, but he said, "Not all of it."

Fech asked Copley if he and Higgason left Tamez's house about 1:30 or 2 a.m.

Copley said, "No, we never left."

He conceded he previously told police the murders happened about 1:30 or 2:30 a.m., but he said, "It was just a guesstimate."

Fech asked Copley if he accompanied Higgason to Higgason's grandmother's house at 1:30 or 2 a.m. and later went back to Tamez's house with Higgason's uncle.

Copley said, "No."

"After you and (the uncle) leave, you walk back toward (Higgason's grandmother's) house?" Fech said.

Copley said, "Wrong."

Copley said he didn't know whether police first learned his name from Higgason,

Fech asked Copley if he pointed the finger at Higgason because he wanted to protect the father of his nieces and nephews.

Copley said, "Wrong."

Copley said police and prosecutors didn't promise him anything before he accepted a plea agreement, which calls for a 45-year sentence.

"They just wanted me to tell the truth," he said. "That's all."

As Copley's time on the stand wound down, Fech and his co-counsel, Mark Gruenhagen, took a moment to confer with Deputy Prosecutors Keith Anderson and Jovanni Miramontes, and a bailiff stepped out in the hallway.

That's when Higgason, who has been warned not to communicate with people in the gallery, turned to his family and winked.

The trial was expected to close Friday.

