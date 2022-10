State appeals trial court's decision to set aside verdict in infant's death

CROWN POINT — A judge granted prosecutors’ motion to stay trial court proceedings Friday and appointed a public defender to represent a babysitter while the state appeals a decision to set aside her conviction in the death of an infant more than six years ago.

Trisha Woodworth, 32, of Calumet Township, was found guilty in July of one count of neglect of a dependent in the 2016 death of 8-month-old Maci Moor. The jury acquitted Woodworth of two felony battery counts after a two-week trial.

However, Judge Samuel Cappas set aside Woodworth’s conviction in September, finding that her attorney was ineffective at trial.

Cappas said it would be a manifest injustice to sentence Woodworth to a minimum of 20 years in prison for waiting less than 10 minutes to call for an ambulance when Maci became unresponsive April 15, 2016.

Experts for the defense testified that Maci likely suffered a stroke that day as a result of a blood clot that formed after she fell April 11, 2016, at her family home in Hammond while playing with a “jump-a-roo” toy.

The state’s expert testified that Maci died from shaken baby syndrome.

After setting aside Woodworth’s conviction, Cappas recused himself from the case. Woodworth appeared Friday before Senior Judge Kathleen Lang, who was sitting for Judge Natalie Bokota.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall renewed a previous request to set bond for Woodworth, saying she could pose a flight risk during the state’s appeal.

“All indications from jail phone calls were that Ms. Woodworth wasn’t a real fan of being in the jail,” he said.

Lang asked: “And who would be a fan?”

Woodworth’s attorney, Harold Hagberg, said Cappas ordered Woodworth released from jail in September on her own recognizance and objected to the issue being reconsidered by a new judge.

Woodworth appeared in court as ordered more than 45 times and never once missed an appearance, Hagberg said.

Lang said nothing in the law prevented the state from asking the court to reconsider bail.

She granted the state’s request and set Woodworth’s bail at $5,000 surety or $500 cash. The judge allowed Woodworth to turn herself in at the Lake County Jail after court and post the bond.

A notice of appeal was filed Thursday with the Indiana Court of Appeals, records showed.