State approves funding to design new Westville prison, construct Lowell state police post

The State Budget Committee authorized spending on two Northwest Indiana public safety projects Wednesday that together will contribute nearly a half-billion dollars to the Region's economy in the years ahead.

The larger project is the $400 million rebuilding of the Westville Correctional Center in LaPorte County.

The budget committee approved $12 million for the Department of Correction (DOC) to begin architectural and engineering design work ahead of construction potentially starting in 2022.

According to DOC, nearly all of the 76-year-old prison, which originally was constructed as a mental health center, will be demolished and rebuilt on the 117 acre property in Westville, including inmate housing, administration, programming and treatment facilities.

The agency said the age, design and weathering of the prison housing 3,700 medium security offenders made renovation of the existing buildings unfeasible. Though the newer high-security unit will be retained, DOC officials said.

Funding for the $400 million project was included in the 2022-23 state budget adopted in April by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.