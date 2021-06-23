 Skip to main content
State approves funding to design new Westville prison, construct Lowell state police post
State approves funding to design new Westville prison, construct Lowell state police post

The State Budget Committee on Wednesday authorized spending $12 million on architectural and engineering designs for the $400 million reconstruction of the Westville Correctional Center in LaPorte County. The state spending oversight panel also approved $25.5 million to construct a new Indiana State Police post and laboratory in Lowell.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The State Budget Committee authorized spending on two Northwest Indiana public safety projects Wednesday that together will contribute nearly a half-billion dollars to the Region's economy in the years ahead.

The larger project is the $400 million rebuilding of the Westville Correctional Center in LaPorte County.

The budget committee approved $12 million for the Department of Correction (DOC) to begin architectural and engineering design work ahead of construction potentially starting in 2022.

According to DOC, nearly all of the 76-year-old prison, which originally was constructed as a mental health center, will be demolished and rebuilt on the 117 acre property in Westville, including inmate housing, administration, programming and treatment facilities.

The agency said the age, design and weathering of the prison housing 3,700 medium security offenders made renovation of the existing buildings unfeasible. Though the newer high-security unit will be retained, DOC officials said.

Funding for the $400 million project was included in the 2022-23 state budget adopted in April by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The second Northwest Indiana public safety project approved by the State Budget Committee was construction of a new $25.5 million Indiana State Police post and laboratory in Lowell.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

According to the state police, a recently completed design study determined the current District 13 facility lacks the capacity to handle ongoing and future caseload demands in the Region.

Police said constructing a new post and lab inside one building at Lowell will add needed space, bolster operational functionality and improve energy efficiency.

