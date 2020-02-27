State auditors confirm thief was working inside local police department

NEW CHICAGO — A special state audit of the New Chicago Police Department issued Thursday claims the town's former police clerk was pocketing at least some of the fees and fines paid in cash over a 15-month period.
Auditors said the full extent of Jamie Murga's alleged theft may never be known, since the duplicate receipt books for the July 16, 2018, to July 8, 2019, period can't be found — despite extensive searches of New Chicago Town Hall.
But auditors were able to document that $3,200 paid by town residents between July 9 and October 17, 2019, for towing fees, vehicle identification check fees, gun permit fees and ordinance violation fines, never made it into the town's bank account.
According to the audit, Murga collected fees at the police department and issued receipts. She then prepared a weekly report of her collections that, along with the cash, was passed to the town's clerk-treasurer for verification and deposit.
Auditors found, however, that at least some of the time, items for which Murga collected money and issued a receipt didn't make it onto the weekly collections report and the money disappeared.
The regular police clerk, Carmie Guzman, first noticed the discrepancy when she reclaimed her position from Murga following an extended leave of absence.
When Police Chief Jim Richardson asked Murga for an explanation, Murga admitted taking the cash and was immediately fired, according to the audit.
The State Board of Accounts now is demanding Murga repay the $3,200 auditors could verify went missing, along with $3,512.62 in special investigation costs, for a total repayment of $6,712.62.
She separately was charged in December at the Lake Superior Court with felony theft and official misconduct, both level 6 felonies, in connection with the missing money.
Murga, 38, of Lake Station, pleaded not guilty at her initial court appearance Tuesday and was assigned a public defender to represent her, according to court records.
According to police, she allegedly admitted she had been stealing from the department for a long time and attempted to pay the money back, but became "overwhelmed" and wanted to "come clean."
"She further stated she knew she was in trouble and she 'messed up' and was prepared to deal with the consequences of her actions," charging documents state.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.