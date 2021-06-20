State auditors find Indiana counties misspent nearly $100K in 911 fees last year

A new state audit has found counties across Indiana last year improperly spent nearly $100,000 in 911 fees that are collected from each Hoosier landline and mobile telephone subscriber at the rate of $1 per month.

State law strictly limits how 911 fees can be used. The money only can be spent on equipment, technology, personnel, maintenance, and supplies that specifically relate to the work of 911 response facilities, also known as public safety answering points (PSAPs).

According to the State Board of Accounts, 19 county PSAPs had ineligible expenditures totaling $94,379.90 between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

A comparison to prior state audits shows that's the highest amount of ineligible PSAP expenses since 2016.

Ineligible expenses in 2019 were $40,303.81, totaled $50,151.25 in 2018, and were just $14,321.99 in 2017.

Notably, none of the ineligible expenses appear to relate to the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted public and private workplaces across the United States and around the world last year.