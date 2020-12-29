State called in on Valpo's fight over access to housing study data

"As noted above, once the Housing Study is complete, the entire community will have access to review," Lyp wrote. "Although I have not spoken with Beth as to a completion date, I would expect the Housing Study to be completed within the next 45-60 days — maybe sooner."

Lyp, who told Cotton he is on vacation until Jan. 4, did not immediately respond Tuesday for comment.

Cotton wrote to Britt that he is serving in the first year of his second term on the City Council.

"While I don't object to the apparent executive desire to use the data for development of their vision or plan, I strenuously object to city council members being excluded from having equal access to the raw unadulterated data. Data for which constituent taxpayers have already paid nearly $50,000," Cotton wrote.

"The basis of my complaint is premised upon the gold standard for what constitutes good governance. The belief that co-equal branches of the same government agency should, at minimum, have equal access to all related taxpayer paid study information. Including but not limited to the charge or request made of the consultant and all related data that has been tendered back to us.