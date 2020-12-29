State called in on Valpo's fight over access to housing study data

VALPARAISO — City Councilman Robert Cotton filed a complaint Monday with the Indiana public access counselor, claiming city administrators are wrongly denying him access to the data that has come in as part of a $50,000 taxpayer-funded study on housing needs in the city.
"This study was not sought for the exclusive use of the mayor to initiate what is likely to be seen merely as a machination of partisan filtering," Cotton wrote to Public Access Counselor Luke H. Britt.
"Furthermore, this information begs for completely transparent treatment due to well documented dispositions of the elites and Mayor who generally oppose the notion greater amounts of quality affordable housing is needed," Cotton wrote.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the allegations.
But according to documents provided by Cotton, Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp wrote to him Thursday saying the study in question in still being compiled, and once completed, will be released publicly.
Lyp goes on to confirm that Urban Planners, the group completing the study, has provided Valparaiso Planning/Transit Director Beth Shrader with some preliminary material. But he said such materials "falls under the category of documents a unit of government may withhold — specifically documents that are 'intra-agency or interagency advisory or deliberative material, including material developed by a private contractor under a contract with a public agency, that are expressions of opinion or are of a speculative nature, and that are communicated for the purpose of decision making.' "
"As noted above, once the Housing Study is complete, the entire community will have access to review," Lyp wrote. "Although I have not spoken with Beth as to a completion date, I would expect the Housing Study to be completed within the next 45-60 days — maybe sooner."
Lyp, who told Cotton he is on vacation until Jan. 4, did not immediately respond Tuesday for comment.
Cotton wrote to Britt that he is serving in the first year of his second term on the City Council.
"While I don't object to the apparent executive desire to use the data for development of their vision or plan, I strenuously object to city council members being excluded from having equal access to the raw unadulterated data. Data for which constituent taxpayers have already paid nearly $50,000," Cotton wrote.
"The basis of my complaint is premised upon the gold standard for what constitutes good governance. The belief that co-equal branches of the same government agency should, at minimum, have equal access to all related taxpayer paid study information. Including but not limited to the charge or request made of the consultant and all related data that has been tendered back to us.
"Now that my request to review the raw, taxpayer funded, data has been summarily rejected regrettably, I am compelled to file this official complaint with your office."
The public access counselor's office said it "provides advice and assistance concerning Indiana's public access laws (specifically the Access to Public Records Act and the Open Door Law) to members of the public and government officials and employees."
The housing data in question was received in April, July and November, Cotton said. The consultant contract leaves room to pay an additional $10,000 for the work.
The study in question was announced in July 2018 on the heels of a group of residents and several local church leaders resurrecting the concern over what they see as a lack of affordable housing.
Then-Mayor Jon Costas said the study would look at what housing is available and what's not.
That information will be used when working with developers interested in bringing housing to the city, he said at the time. He had hoped the city would hire a company in 2018 and have the study completed the following year.
The debate over affordable housing isn't new in Valparaiso.
Housing needs have been addressed by three separate efforts over the past several years, including a 2016 report that found that about one-third of households in Valparaiso are housing burdened, meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their household income on housing costs.
Heath Carter, former chairman of the city's human relations council, voiced frustration a couple of years ago that the issue has been addressed by three separate reports, but there had been no movement by the city to work on finding a solution.
A recent case of a local homeless man who was handed a tent and sleeping bag when seeking shelter shed new light on an affordable housing project in Valparaiso that's now tied up in a lawsuit.
The 16-unit efficiency apartment building pitched for a vacant lot at 908 Franklin St. would fill a much-needed gap for affordable housing for individuals, particularly men and veterans, said Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors.
The proposal, a cooperative effort by Project Neighbors and the local Housing Opportunities, was approved by the city this summer.
But the momentum came to a halt Sept. 25 when a property owner to the north of the site — Jeff DeRubbo — filed a lawsuit claiming there was deficient findings of fact for the city variances and no substantial evidence supporting the variances.
DeRubbo told the city he decided to purchase his two commercial buildings at 104 and 200 Billings St. in 2015 after researching and learning the property to the south was zoned general commercial. He said he invested more than $250,000 to rehabilitate his buildings and they have remained rented for the past four years.