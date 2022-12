State cop taken to hospital after car hit along I-80; 8th collision of its type this year, ISP says

GARY — An Indiana State Police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after his patrol car was rear-ended by another vehicle along a local stretch of Interstate 80, the department is reporting.

The officer, whose vehicle was stationary in the left lane of the highway and had its emergency lights on, suffered non-life threatening injures, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 67-year-old Lake Station man, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is the eighth time this year that a Lowell (Post) trooper has been struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights have been activated," the department said.

Lowell Post Commander Lt. Terry Gose said, "Please remember to slow down and/or change lanes when you see emergency lighting. The safety of our troopers and the public is of utmost concern. Just one of these crashes is unacceptable, let alone eight."