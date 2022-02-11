State cops boast banner year against drunken driving

LOWELL — Indiana State troopers from the Lowell post made 526 overnight arrests on impaired driving charges last year, the department reported.

"These statistics include arrests for alcohol offenses, as well as drug offenses to include operating under the influence of marijuana and other illegal drugs," ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a prepared statement.

"Several of these arrests also involved vehicle crashes that involved injuries to either the arrestee or an innocent person," he said.

Trooper Israel Rosillo led the way with 111 arrests, followed by Trooper Jordin Bilthuis with 94 arrests and Trooper Kevin Council with 83 arrests, according to the department.

"While we are proud of the efforts put forth by these troopers in making Indiana roadways safe, this number is also concerning," Fifield said. "The Indiana State Police encourages everyone to have a designated, sober driver that does not consume any alcoholic beverages."

"We often encounter a designated driver that has given in to the temptation and winds up being impaired themselves," he said. "Have a plan in place before you consume alcoholic beverages whether it be a designated driver, ride-share or a friend picking you up."

