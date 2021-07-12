State cops to patrol from semitrailers Wednesday

State police will be riding along with semitrailer drivers Wednesday to crack down on unsafe driving, with a particular focus on enforcing a state prohibition on the use of hand-held devices in all but emergency situations.

"Despite the fact the most recent version of this law...has been in effect for over a year, distracted driving continues to be major problem on Indiana's roadways," according to state police.

During the Trooper-in-a-Truck effort, officers will be looking out for violations while trucks drive selected routes. No dangerous violations will be ignored, police said.

"The Indiana Motor Truck Association and its member carriers are partnering with ISP in this endeavor by providing the trucks and drivers," said Major Jon Smithers, commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

"The IMTA and CVED have long had a strong and mutually supportive relationship as improving highway safety is a shared goal," he said.