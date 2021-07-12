 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State cops to patrol from semitrailers Wednesday
urgent

State cops to patrol from semitrailers Wednesday

Trooper in a Truck

State police will be riding along with semi-truck drivers Wednesday to crack down on unsafe driving, with a particular focus on enforcing a state prohibition on the use of hand-held devices in all but emergency situations.

 Provided

State police will be riding along with semitrailer drivers Wednesday to crack down on unsafe driving, with a particular focus on enforcing a state prohibition on the use of hand-held devices in all but emergency situations.

"Despite the fact the most recent version of this law...has been in effect for over a year, distracted driving continues to be major problem on Indiana's roadways," according to state police.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

During the Trooper-in-a-Truck effort, officers will be looking out for violations while trucks drive selected routes. No dangerous violations will be ignored, police said.

"The Indiana Motor Truck Association and its member carriers are partnering with ISP in this endeavor by providing the trucks and drivers," said Major Jon Smithers, commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

"The IMTA and CVED have long had a strong and mutually supportive relationship as improving highway safety is a shared goal," he said.

"Crashes involving large trucks are often high profile and may result in tragic consequences," police said. "While the statistics vary, some studies show that in crashes involving large trucks, it is more often the case in which it is the fault of the other vehicle. Unsafe, aggressive driving behaviors near a truck may lead to disastrous results."

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SC governor candidate favors legal marijuana

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts