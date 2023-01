State, county officials cleared of civil suit over woman assaulted by court employee

HAMMOND — State and Lake County officials shouldn’t be held responsible for the 2013 sexual assault of a Gary woman by her court probation officer.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar in Hammond ruled this week that the woman’s probation officer, 44-year-old Miroslav Radiceski, must be tried, as early as next month, for violating the victim’s civil rights.

However, the federal court is dismissing her civil rights complaints against Radiceski’s supervisors: Lake Criminal Court judges in Crown Point, Jan Parsons, former director of criminal court probation, and a mix of state and county officials connected with the Lake Criminal Court.

David S. Gladish, an attorney for the woman, argued that Lake Criminal Court county and state officials should be held accountable for failing to protect her from a predatory court employee.

Federal court papers state that Radiceski was known to have forced another woman under his supervision to partially disrobe in 2011. Court officials didn’t discipline or fire him.

Nevertheless, Kolar ruled that the state and county court officials have qualified immunity from such a suit.

Gladish said he intends to ask the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate his suit against the state and county officials.

The case revolves around the rights of a criminal defendant to be free from sexual assault while under court supervision.

The woman pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to theft. A Lake Criminal Court judge spared her from going to prison on condition she serve a three-year term of probation.

She was placed in March 2013 under the supervision of Radiceski, one of the court’s probation officers, whose job was to ensure she led a law-abiding life.

She alleges she was alone with Radiceski in his court probation office one day and he began putting his hand on her leg and fondling her.

She rebuffed his sexual advances and left.

A few days later, Radiceski used his authority as her probation officer to have the court revoke her probation — putting her in jeopardy of having to serve three years behind bars.

She claims Radiceski told her he would take care of her if she kept quiet. He continued to fondle her during her office visits and forced her to have sex with him Nov. 26, 2013, in a secluded stairwell in the court building in Crown Point.

The woman said she was initially afraid to complain out of fear other court officers would put her in jail in retaliation.

A month later she hired her own attorney, J. Michael Katz, of Highland, to represent her. Eventually, the state assigned a prosecutor outside of Lake County to charge Radiceski with sexual assault.

Radiceski pleaded guilty in 2015 to official misconduct and was placed on three years home detention, which he has completed.

The woman filed her civil suit in federal court that same year.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Davonte Roberts Darrius Steward Nicole Loya Bradley Franchville Collin Beverage Lera Moore Anthony Milton Lee Suggs Eric Raines Dusean Perry Jerry Zavala Jr. Jerel Myers Perry Fuller Brian Lindley Raymond Myroup Kitt Boles Jason Williams Brianna Piecul Davion Brown Brian Fiegle Wardell Sanders Mary Suffern Kwante Ray Darryl Mance Jr. Arturo Garcia Jr. Hector Garcia Grisel Estrella Amber Kowal Krystal Rigoni Joshua Centeno Juan Martinez-Lopez Tyler Smith Prudencio Rodriguez-Sindo Jr. Dontell Toney Omar Gavina Andrea McKinney-Thomas Shanyia Hill Casey Doll Edmond Coutee Daniel Hayes Jr. Gijeon Spence Charles Boone Crystal Worthen Gina Simari Tarahn Sanders Javier Martinez-Valencia Lisa Oldendorf Kenneth Wallace Mark Thomas Jr. Giovanni Crawford Hillard Hathaway III Marsharra Tate Sr. Erasmo Dominguez Torrance McClain Marques Boyd Jacolby James Steven Swiatek Theodore Oldendorf Eric Curosh Michael Hitchcock Chad Edmonds Antonio Tatum Elijah Singleton Jeremiah Merritt Emmanuel Thompson Ronnie Terrell Matthew Potocki Ezekiel Paine Ricardo Davis James Moore Jr. Antonio Jones Molly Fernlund Keith Beck Lorenzo Lathan Sr. Daniel Solis Curtis Moore Jr. Steven Walker Brandon Wade John Tobias Grace Ray Mary Dawkins William Mix Ryan Mitchell Jessie Lawson Jovan Stojanovski Anthony Brown Mark Muhammad Montez Liggins Angelique Morency Antonio Williams Kaitlyn Wilfong Lauren Zinmer