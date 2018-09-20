CROWN POINT — The state has dismissed charges in an attempted shooting at a birthday party in Gary.
Johnny Rodriguez, 40, was charged Nov. 9, 2017, in Lake Criminal Court with attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.
He was accused of attempting to shoot a man during the early morning Nov. 4, 2017, at a birthday party in the 2400 block of Sherman Street in Gary. The man said Rodriguez pointed a handgun at his face and pulled the trigger, but he was able to redirect the gun before it fired. He said Rodriguez then fled the residence.
The Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed the charges Sept. 7. A motion to dismiss states the prosecutor's office was unable to meet its burden of proof in the case.
Rodriguez was represented by defense attorney Thomas J. Mullins.