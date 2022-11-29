State drops animal cruelty charges against former tow operator

CROWN POINT — A judge dismissed animal cruelty charges against a former Crown Point towing operator earlier this month after prosecutors said in court filings a key witness no longer wanted to participate in the case.
Paul R. Marshall, 55, who was a past president of Midnight Blue Towing and Recovery at the time his case was filed, had been scheduled face a jury this month in Judge Sheila Moss' Lake Superior Court.
Two days before the trial was to begin, Special Prosecutor John P. Shanahan filed a motion to dismiss misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and animal neglect against Marshall.
In his motion, Shanahan wrote the charges resulted from a video taken by an employee of a business that supplies goods and services to farmers in Lake and Porter counties.
The witness notified Shanahan "he has become extremely concerned that his participating in this cause, through his testimony, will result in extreme economic hardship for himself and his family through loss of business from farmers who are sympathetic to the defendant's position in this matter, and perhaps even resulting in the loss of his job," the state's motion says.
The witness asked to be released from his subpoena. Without his testimony, the state would be unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Shanahan wrote.
Moss granted the state's motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means they could be refiled at a later date.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
According to charging documents, a worker at a Farm Bureau co-op took a video of Marshall dragging, punching and kicking a cow in front of his property in the 5300 block of East 141st Avenue in unincorporated Lake County in October 2019.
"I observed the cow attempted to stand several times, but when it gained its feet, it was again dragged behind the ATV and fell on the slick driveway," a Lake County sheriff's detective wrote in court filings.
"Paul R. Marshall got back on the ATV a number of times after beating the cow. He then dragged the cow, whose legs were splayed apart on the pavement, down a paved driveway slick with rain, down a gravel portion of the driveway and over the grass in his front yard.
"When the cow lost its footing, Paul R. Marshall got off the ATV, went up to the cow, kicked it several times in its head and torso and beat it with his fists."
Marshall's attorneys, Robert Lewis and Lemuel Stigler, wrote in court filings that Marshall is a hobby farmer who was rounding up some of the cows on his 25-acre property Oct. 11, 2019, to train them how to be led on a rope harness.
"Paul often shows his cows at county fairs, festivals and other exhibitions," the defense attorneys wrote. "Cows are led around arenas for showing and photo shoots. Traditionally, cows are tied to tractors and led through the field for training and discipline."
Marshall had no tractor available on the day in question, so he tied the cow to a four-wheeler, records state.
Marshal shoved, pushed, pulled and slapped the cow, but it was not harmed and did not show any signs of injury, the defense said.
"Not too long after that, the cow was slaughtered for edible purposes," the attorneys wrote.
Marshall's attorneys argued the charges were overreaching and there was insufficient evidence to prove the case.
Moss granted the state's request for dismissal Nov. 15.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Jaquan Robinson
Age : 25 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210367 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - MARIJUANA
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alicia Mogan
Age : 40 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number(s): 2210347 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tobias Svast
Age : 44 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2210333 Arrest Date: Nov. 20, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - AGAINST A PREGNANT PERSON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Latanya Snelling
Age : 54 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2210349 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - CONVERSION - UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joseph Frazier
Age : 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2210393 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joshua Ryba
Age : 25 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number(s): 2210366 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Giovanni Gagliano
Age : 36 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2210417 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Paul Stark
Age : 62 Residence: Tucson, AZ Booking Number(s): 2210423 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Charles Frazier
Age: 42 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210452 Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kelvin Harmon
Age : 39 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210382 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Marvin Counts Jr.
Age : 34 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210359 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Daniel Shank
Age : 38 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2210384 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Joel Benain
Age : 30 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2210404 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Antwain Belcher
Age : 50 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210335 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: STRANGULATION-WITH A PRIOR CONVICTION; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Christian Sosa Estrada
Age : 29 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2210350 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - USING A DEADLY WEAPON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Derrick Taylor
Age : 30 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210323 Arrest Date: Nov. 20, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Joseph Gagliano
Age : 62 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2210416 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mary Davis
Age : 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210360 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Lamont Williams
Age : 51 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 2210351 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jahla Johnson
Age : 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210390 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - ORGANIZED THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Blaze Burke
Age : 21 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210426 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Juan Tepox
Age : 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210409 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kevin Smith
Age : 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2210373 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - DEALING - SCHEDULE I, II, OR III
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brian Garcia
Age : 23 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2210451 Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jefforey Winn
Age : 43 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2210441 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jonathan Ainoo
Age : 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210365 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Iann Heath
Age : 20 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2210430 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ivica Markovic
Age : 38 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210379 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: CONFINEMENT - KIDNAPPING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Felipe Cruz-Figueroa
Age : 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210408 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Michael VanBaren
Age : 32 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2210395 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Derrick Thomas
Age : 36 Residence: West Lafayette, IN Booking Number(s): 2210407 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cassondra Castillo
Age : 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2210322 Arrest Date: Nov. 20, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Timothy Flowers
Age : 64 Residence: Harvey, IL Booking Number(s): 2210357 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Enoch Allen
Age : 51 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210396 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jameka Moore
Age : 27 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210394 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
LaTia Moore
Age : 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210449 Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jessie Hill
Age : 56 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2210405 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dezarae Farias
Age : 27 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number(s): 2210434 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Rasheed Ward
Age : 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210369 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING - OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Deandre Collins
Age : 28 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2210328 Arrest Date: Nov. 20, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jimmy Johnson
Age : 64 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210348 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A SERIOUS VIOLENT FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Keintwan Bass
Age : 25 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210353 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS (AGGRESSIVE DRIVING/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY)
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tywann Wilkerson
Age : 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210445 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Mattie Matthews
Age : 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210446 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED - WITH PASSENGER LESS THAN 18 YEARS OF AGE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alexis Bird
Age : 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210388 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - ORGANIZED THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Lamott Lewis Jr.
Age : 41 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210431 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jonathan Pavlinac Jr.
Age : 27 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2210438 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Gilbert Washington
Age : 40 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210372 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alicia Fox
Age : 51 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210412 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Raymond Cruz Hurtado
Age : 27 Residence: Oxnard, CA Booking Number(s): 2210334 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tywan Poe Sr.
Age : 43 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210399 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT DEFENDANT USES A VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Micah Lewis
Age : 26 Residence: Harvey, IL Booking Number(s): 2210341 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - MARIJUANA
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Aundra Butler
Age : 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210370 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Idubis Nash
Age : 43 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2210355 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Melinda Massey
Age : 39 Residence: Wanatah, IN Booking Number(s): 2210432 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Aaliyah Boyce
Age : 23 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210364 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cyndi Trevino
Age : 33 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2210436 Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joseph Reyna
Age : 40 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2210377 Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Flowers Jr.
Age : 49 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210398 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Keshaun London
Age : 24 Residence: Brookhaven, MS Booking Number(s): 2210324 Arrest Date: Nov. 20, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Robert Moore
Age : 46 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2210414 Arrest Date: Nov. 23, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - SIMPLE - TO PROPERTY AFTER DENIAL OF ENTRY BY COURT ORDER
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Anthony Lipscomb
Age : 52 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2210336 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jesus Rodriguez
Age : 23 Residence: Burbank, IL Booking Number(s): 2210337 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Esteban Cortes
Age : 38 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2210450 Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY; BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Domonique Walton
Age : 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2210453 Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Dwan Bynum
Age : 43 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2210338 Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.