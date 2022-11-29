State drops animal cruelty charges against former tow operator

CROWN POINT — A judge dismissed animal cruelty charges against a former Crown Point towing operator earlier this month after prosecutors said in court filings a key witness no longer wanted to participate in the case.

Paul R. Marshall, 55, who was a past president of Midnight Blue Towing and Recovery at the time his case was filed, had been scheduled face a jury this month in Judge Sheila Moss' Lake Superior Court.

Two days before the trial was to begin, Special Prosecutor John P. Shanahan filed a motion to dismiss misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and animal neglect against Marshall.

In his motion, Shanahan wrote the charges resulted from a video taken by an employee of a business that supplies goods and services to farmers in Lake and Porter counties.

The witness notified Shanahan "he has become extremely concerned that his participating in this cause, through his testimony, will result in extreme economic hardship for himself and his family through loss of business from farmers who are sympathetic to the defendant's position in this matter, and perhaps even resulting in the loss of his job," the state's motion says.

The witness asked to be released from his subpoena. Without his testimony, the state would be unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Shanahan wrote.

Moss granted the state's motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means they could be refiled at a later date.

According to charging documents, a worker at a Farm Bureau co-op took a video of Marshall dragging, punching and kicking a cow in front of his property in the 5300 block of East 141st Avenue in unincorporated Lake County in October 2019.

"I observed the cow attempted to stand several times, but when it gained its feet, it was again dragged behind the ATV and fell on the slick driveway," a Lake County sheriff's detective wrote in court filings.

"Paul R. Marshall got back on the ATV a number of times after beating the cow. He then dragged the cow, whose legs were splayed apart on the pavement, down a paved driveway slick with rain, down a gravel portion of the driveway and over the grass in his front yard.

"When the cow lost its footing, Paul R. Marshall got off the ATV, went up to the cow, kicked it several times in its head and torso and beat it with his fists."

Marshall's attorneys, Robert Lewis and Lemuel Stigler, wrote in court filings that Marshall is a hobby farmer who was rounding up some of the cows on his 25-acre property Oct. 11, 2019, to train them how to be led on a rope harness.

"Paul often shows his cows at county fairs, festivals and other exhibitions," the defense attorneys wrote. "Cows are led around arenas for showing and photo shoots. Traditionally, cows are tied to tractors and led through the field for training and discipline."

Marshall had no tractor available on the day in question, so he tied the cow to a four-wheeler, records state.

Marshal shoved, pushed, pulled and slapped the cow, but it was not harmed and did not show any signs of injury, the defense said.

"Not too long after that, the cow was slaughtered for edible purposes," the attorneys wrote.

Marshall's attorneys argued the charges were overreaching and there was insufficient evidence to prove the case.

Moss granted the state's request for dismissal Nov. 15.