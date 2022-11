State drops attempted murder charges in 2021 shooting

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors dropped charges last week against an Atlanta man after a Lake Criminal Court granted his attorney's request to exclude testimony from a man who was wounded in a shooting.

Pierre W. Brewer, 23, was accused of shooting the man multiple times Jan. 16, 2021, in the 4000 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

Brewer was arrested in Atlanta in June and extradited to Lake County on charges of attempted murder, three felony counts of battery and carrying a handgun without a license.

In a motion to dismiss, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce noted the exclusion of testimony and wrote the state could not meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge Gina Jones ordered the case dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors could re-file the case at a later date.

Brewer was represented by attorney Scott Seville.