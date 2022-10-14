 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State drops firearms enhancements in double murder after reversal by higher court

Darren Taylor

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted prosecutors' motion this week to dismiss firearm enhancements tied to a man's convictions in a double murder in 2019 in Gary. 

A jury found Darren "Duke" Taylor, 42, guilty in August 2021 of murdering 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, inside their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary's Miller section.

In July, the Indiana Court of Appeals reversed Taylor's convictions on two firearms enhancements linked to the killings after finding that Judge Diane Boswell failed to ensure that he personally waived his right to a trial. Boswell died in October 2021.

The decision did not affect Taylor's convictions on two counts of murder and one count of robbery.

The enhancements accounted for 20 years of Taylor's 150-year sentence.

The Indiana Department of Correction listed Taylor's earliest release date as May 2139.

