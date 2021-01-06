State improvements already in the works ahead of Monday's fatal Porter County crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — The state highway department had a plan in place to improve safety at the intersection of Ind. 149 and County Road 875 North ahead of Monday's fatal crash at the site, officials say.
That work is still slated to take place, but it will not get underway until early next year, according to Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.
Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said Wednesday morning the county hopes to fill that gap and has already began implementing its own safety improvements at the site.
An electronic speed notification sign has been placed near the intersection, and the county plans to add stop-ahead warning signs and flashers for traffic entering the busy state highway from eastbound and westbound 875 North, according to information provided by Biggs.
The county also is adding a 24-inch white stop bar on 875 North closer to both approaches to Ind. 149 to improve sight conditions at the intersection, which INDOT will freshen up when the weather improves in April, he said.
INDOT's plan for early 2022 calls for the addition of left-turn lanes along Ind. 149 at the intersection with 875 North, Bajek said.
"We will also change the vertical alignment on State Road 149 between County Road 875 North/Robbins Road and the bridge over Salt Creek to allow for much better sight distance from County Road 875 North to the north," she said.
The bridge in question is located north of the intersection, Biggs said.
It is unclear what impact the planned improvements would have had on Monday's crash, which resulted in the death of 29-year-old Blythe Leer, of Valparaiso, who was the wife of Ogden Dunes Reserve Police Officer Chris Leer.
Police said a southbound vehicle on Ind. 149 was waiting to turn east onto 875 North at 12:55 p.m. Monday when a semitrailer truck came up from behind and failed to stop for an unknown reason. The truck driver swerved to miss the vehicle waiting to turn and struck Blythe Leer's northbound vehicle head-on, before colliding with the turning vehicle.
Leer was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
County police still were preparing the crash report Wednesday, and Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said nothing has been referred to his office for potential charges in the case.
The Porter County Board of Commissioners had warning lights installed a few years ago a little farther west on 875 North at McCool Road following a fatal crash at that site.
Biggs said those improvements did the job, but he does not feel it should take a death to trigger the needed changes.