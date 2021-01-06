State improvements already in the works ahead of Monday's fatal Porter County crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — The state highway department had a plan in place to improve safety at the intersection of Ind. 149 and County Road 875 North ahead of Monday's fatal crash at the site, officials say.

That work is still slated to take place, but it will not get underway until early next year, according to Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said Wednesday morning the county hopes to fill that gap and has already began implementing its own safety improvements at the site.

An electronic speed notification sign has been placed near the intersection, and the county plans to add stop-ahead warning signs and flashers for traffic entering the busy state highway from eastbound and westbound 875 North, according to information provided by Biggs.

The county also is adding a 24-inch white stop bar on 875 North closer to both approaches to Ind. 149 to improve sight conditions at the intersection, which INDOT will freshen up when the weather improves in April, he said.

INDOT's plan for early 2022 calls for the addition of left-turn lanes along Ind. 149 at the intersection with 875 North, Bajek said.