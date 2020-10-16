 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State lawmakers endorse request for new Lake County magistrate
alert urgent

State lawmakers endorse request for new Lake County magistrate

{{featured_button_text}}
State lawmakers endorse request for new Lake County magistrate

Lake County Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic asks the General Assembly's Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary Sept. 30 to endorse her request for a state-funded magistrate in the County Division 4 courtroom. The panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend the full Legislature next year establish the position.

 Screenshot

A request to add a new state-funded magistrate to the Lake County courts is eligible for consideration by the Indiana General Assembly next year after a legislative study committee on Friday unanimously endorsed the proposal.

If also approved by the full Legislature, the new magistrate would work alongside Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic in the County Division 4 courtroom in Hammond.

Dimitrijevic last month told the Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary a magistrate is needed to help tackle a court workload that grew 40% from 2016 to 2019, and continues to increase following the closing of the Hammond and Whiting city courts.

"We are the only court, of the four courts in Lake County in the county division, that for the entire 20 years of our existence has never had a magistrate. The other three courtrooms all have that position. We do not," Dimitrijevic said.

The study committee's endorsement, however, does not guarantee the General Assembly will create the magistrate position.

"Our recommendation is merely that, it's a recommendation. So this will have to go through the legislative process just like any bill," said state Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, the committee chairman.

Several Republican state senators serving on the study committee said Indiana's uncertain financial outlook due to impact of COVID-19 on sales and income tax revenue is likely to compel extra scrutiny of all requests for new state spending.

On the other hand, state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, noted court data show some counties elsewhere in the state have more judges and magistrates than they need to meet their workloads.

He said those positions perhaps could be eliminated to accommodate the additional judicial officers recommended by the study committee, so the state ends up spending the same amount of money.

The General Assembly is due to convene in January for a four-month session.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts