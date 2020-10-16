State lawmakers endorse request for new Lake County magistrate

A request to add a new state-funded magistrate to the Lake County courts is eligible for consideration by the Indiana General Assembly next year after a legislative study committee on Friday unanimously endorsed the proposal.
If also approved by the full Legislature, the new magistrate would work alongside Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic in the County Division 4 courtroom in Hammond.
Dimitrijevic last month told the Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary a magistrate is needed to help tackle a court workload that grew 40% from 2016 to 2019, and continues to increase following the closing of the Hammond and Whiting city courts.
"We are the only court, of the four courts in Lake County in the county division, that for the entire 20 years of our existence has never had a magistrate. The other three courtrooms all have that position. We do not," Dimitrijevic said.
The study committee's endorsement, however, does not guarantee the General Assembly will create the magistrate position.
"Our recommendation is merely that, it's a recommendation. So this will have to go through the legislative process just like any bill," said state Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, the committee chairman.
Several Republican state senators serving on the study committee said Indiana's uncertain financial outlook due to impact of COVID-19 on sales and income tax revenue is likely to compel extra scrutiny of all requests for new state spending.
On the other hand, state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, noted court data show some counties elsewhere in the state have more judges and magistrates than they need to meet their workloads.
He said those positions perhaps could be eliminated to accommodate the additional judicial officers recommended by the study committee, so the state ends up spending the same amount of money.
The General Assembly is due to convene in January for a four-month session.
