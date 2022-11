State moves to withdraw plea deal in murder case

CROWN POINT — A deputy prosecutor said Friday the state intends to withdraw a plea agreement for a Hammond man charged in a 2017 robbery and shooting that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Augustus J. Johnson III, 25, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to felony attempted robbery and agreed to a 10-year prison sentence.

Johnson's plea agreement implicated two other men, neither of whom have been charged in connection with the shooting Nov. 2, 2017, in Gary's Miller section that led to the death of Diego Serna, 16, a junior at the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson to file a written motion to withdraw Johnson's plea agreement.

Johnson's sentencing, which was originally set for July 2021, had been continued 10 times.

His attorney, Kevin Milner, filed a notice earlier this week of Johnson's intent to proceed with sentencing.

According to Johnson's plea agreement, Johnson sent a text message about purchasing marijuana to an East Chicago man the day of the shooting.

The man agreed to meet up at the Marquette Apartments in Gary and took Serna with him, records state.

Johnson told prosecutors he and two alleged accomplices planned to rob the East Chicago man of marijuana.

The plea agreement states one of Johnson's alleged accomplices shot the man, wounding him, and the second alleged accomplice shot Serna as Serna ran away.

Vasquez scheduled a hearing for Dec. 2 on the state's motion to withdraw the plea agreement.