alert urgent

State police on scene at officer-involved shooting in Gary

Officer involved shooting

Indiana State Police said they are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Gary Tuesday night. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — Indiana State Police said they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night. 

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Chase Street in Gary, state police said. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

No additional information surrounding the shooting is available at this time, state police said. 

This is a developing story. Come back to nwi.com for updates.

