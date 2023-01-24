State police on scene at officer-involved shooting in Gary

GARY — Indiana State Police said they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.
The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Chase Street in Gary, state police said.
No additional information surrounding the shooting is available at this time, state police said.
This is a developing story. Come back to nwi.com for updates.
