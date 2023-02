MUNSTER — Indiana State Police have publicly identified the Munster police officer who fired his weapon at a suspect as Officer Brett Scheffel, officials announced Tuesday.

Per department policy, Scheffel will remain on paid administrative leave until an investigation into the incident is complete, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Scheffel was with other officers investigating a report of a stolen vehicle Feb. 1 near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue when they located the vehicle at a nearby Mobile gas station. As police approached the vehicle, they watched Roy Viverette, 30, of Hammond, hop into the driver's seat and start the vehicle. Viverette rammed the stolen car into the police vehicles, and Scheffel shot at the windshield, state police said Thursday.

Viverette exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended by police and was medically cleared at a local hospital before he was booked into the Lake County Jail.

Viverette was charged with multiple felonies including theft, auto theft, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement, Fifield said Saturday.

Scheffel has been with the Munster Police Department for over 10 years, state police said.

