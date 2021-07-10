State police set to be equipped with body, in-car cameras by end of August

Every Indiana State Police officer and patrol vehicle will be equipped with body-worn and in-car cameras by the end of August, officials announced Thursday.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb promised Hoosiers in August, following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, he would see to it the daily actions of state police in Indiana are recorded.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said since that time the agency has conducted extensive research and testing to find a camera system that best meets the needs of some 800 troopers and sergeants, state capitol police officers, and members of special operations units, along with 100 patrol cars.

He said the selected system relies on an in-vehicle router to ensure accessibility and connectivity in areas of the state where mobile phone coverage is less than optimal.

"This process was focused on selecting the very best product and system for not only the department, but for troopers in the field that work in both urban and rural areas," Carter said.

As of Thursday, Carter said more than 230 body-worn and in-car camera systems are operational, with the remainder set to come online in the next eight weeks.