MICHIGAN CITY — A maintenance foreman at the Indiana State Prison who recently celebrated 29 years with the Indiana Department of Correction will not recover from the injuries he suffered in an assault by an inmate this week, it was announced Thursday.

"Our hearts are heavy today at Indiana State Prison as we come to grips with the fact that our colleague and friend, Mike Keel, will not survive," prison officials posted on social media.

"Mike worked as a maintenance foreman and was a key part of the team responsible for keeping this historic facility running every day."

Keel was known for his quality workmanship, including the bell at the Fallen Staff Memorial, which he will join later this year, ISP officials said.

"We are keeping Mike's wife, Janifer, and his entire family in our thoughts. Please stay tuned for funeral arrangements in the coming days."

DOC Commissioner Christina Reagle said Keel's family has made the generous decision to donate his organs.

"This September, we will ring that bell for Mike as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice," she said, referring to the staff memorial.

Prison officials reported this week that an employee was hit Monday with a steel pipe by an inmate and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The ISP said an incarcerated man and the employee got into an argument around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the steel shop.

An initial investigation found that Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, was responsible for the attack. Keel was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he has been listed in critical condition.

Davidson of Logansport was transferred from the state prison to another facility. He is serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molestation, with a release date in 2192.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

