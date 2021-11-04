State public defender sought for man charged with murdering attorney

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge this week granted a motion from the Lake County public defender's office to withdraw from a case against a man charged with murdering a prominent Region attorney last summer.
Jason M. Vazquez, 38, was arrested in a SWAT raid Friday at his home in Hammond on allegations he shot attorney William "Bill" Enslen four times in the head, torso and left hand June 24 after Enslen arrived at his Hobart home to find Vazquez burglarizing it.
A magistrate on Monday entered not guilty pleas on Vazquez's behalf to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary. Vazquez requested a public defender.
Chief Public Defender Marce Gonzalez wrote in a motion his office was ethically precluded from representing Vazquez because of Enslen's role on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board.
Enslen was elected to the board by public defenders and served from 2013 until his death, according to court filings.
Judge Natalie Bokota granted Gonzalez's motion and reached out to the state public defender's office for assistance, records show.
Enslen's homicide isn't the first time Vazquez has been accused in a burglary involving a gun, court records show.
He was discharged from probation in September 2020 after serving a sentence for a September 2013 burglary in the 7200 block of Kentucky Street in Hammond.
In the 2013 case, a homeowner shot at Vazquez after he caught Vazquez attempting to enter his home through a patio door, according to a plea agreement.
The man told police he thought he saw Vazquez point a gun at him as Vazquez fled, so he fired a shot at Vazquez.
Hammond police ordered Vazquez to the ground and arrested him as he walked toward a gold Mercury Sable that matched the description of a car involved in a burglary the previous day at the same home, records state.
Vazquez's formal appearance in the Enslen murder case was set for Tuesday.