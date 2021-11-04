State public defender sought for man charged with murdering attorney

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge this week granted a motion from the Lake County public defender's office to withdraw from a case against a man charged with murdering a prominent Region attorney last summer.

Jason M. Vazquez, 38, was arrested in a SWAT raid Friday at his home in Hammond on allegations he shot attorney William "Bill" Enslen four times in the head, torso and left hand June 24 after Enslen arrived at his Hobart home to find Vazquez burglarizing it.

A magistrate on Monday entered not guilty pleas on Vazquez's behalf to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary. Vazquez requested a public defender.

Chief Public Defender Marce Gonzalez wrote in a motion his office was ethically precluded from representing Vazquez because of Enslen's role on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board.

Enslen was elected to the board by public defenders and served from 2013 until his death, according to court filings.

Judge Natalie Bokota granted Gonzalez's motion and reached out to the state public defender's office for assistance, records show.

Enslen's homicide isn't the first time Vazquez has been accused in a burglary involving a gun, court records show.