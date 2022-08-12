State puts brakes on trucks along Duneland stretch of Ind. 49

CHESTERTON — The state has stepped in and put the brakes on for semi-trucks travelling along the local stretch of Ind. 49.

The Indiana Department of Transportation officially reduced the speed limit this week for trucks on the local stretch of highway from 50 mph to 40, the town reported.

The speed reduction, which does not apply to passenger vehicles, is in effect between the Interstate 94 interchange and the Indiana Toll Road to the south, the town said. This is in addition to a requirement that the large trucks remain in the right lane of the two-lane highway.

The reduced speed limit is part of an effort to improve safety along the highway.

Town officials had referred to the May incident of a northbound semi-truck running a red light on Ind. 49 and seriously injuring retired Chesterton High School swim coach Kevin Kinel, who was crossing the highway in his vehicle with the green light at East Porter Avenue.

Police have been given a further tool in enforcing the new crackdown on Ind. 49. Three median crossovers — two between East Porter Avenue and County Road 1100 North and one just north of Gateway Boulevard — have been installed to make it easier and safer for police to enforce traffic laws.

"Not only can officers conduct stationary patrols now, from tactically chosen locations," the town said. "They can also execute timely U-turns on witnessing infractions in the oncoming lanes of traffic."

The reduced speed limit applies to trucks with a gross weight over 13 tons, according to the town.

"Though the drivers of passenger vehicles are just as likely to speed along the Ind. 49 corridor, a semi going 50 mph — be honest, going 55 or 60 — on the one hand requires considerably more stopping distance than a compact car or minivan does traveling at the same speed," the town said. "And on the other, will also cause vastly more damage in rear-ending or T-boning someone."

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said, "Finally we have in place all the tools we need to enforce traffic laws more efficiently and responsively."

"Already we've seen positive results from enforcement efforts when officers use the three new turnarounds, and I'm confident that as word spreads, not simply among the truckers but the commuters as well who travel frequently through our town, compliance will be much improved and along with it safety."