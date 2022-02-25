 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State snowplow driver injured when rear-ended on I-65 by suspected drunken driver, police say

ROSELAWN — A state snowplow driver was injured when his vehicle was rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver while clearing snow along a stretch of Interstate 65 south of the Region, police said.

The plow driver was clearing snow about 8 p.m. Thursday in the left-hand lane of the highway six miles south of Roselawn with amber vehicle lights flashing when the truck was rear-ended by a minivan travelling at a high rate of speed, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The driver of the snowplow was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Rensselaer for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

A trooper arrived on scene and noticed the driver of the van smelled of alcohol and had an open container of vodka in his vehicle, police said.

The driver, identified by police as O'mar R. Jones, 34, of Huntsville, Alabama, complained of a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

Blood was drawn at the hospital to run a chemical test and those results are pending.

Jones was medically cleared and taken to Jasper County Jail, Fifield said. He faces two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and OWI never obtaining a license, police said.

