State Supreme Court suspends law license of Indiana's attorney general

As such, there was a sufficient nexus between Hill's conduct and his work as an attorney to conclude his criminal act "reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness" as a lawyer, in violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct, the court said.

The Supreme Court also found Hill's conduct was prejudicial to the administration of justice because it damages public esteem for the legal system when the "chief legal officer of the state of Indiana" commits a crime.

Former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, who took testimony from the women and Hill as hearing officer in the case, recommended in February that Hill's law license be suspended for 60 days, without automatic reinstatement, as punishment for his misdeeds.

The high court said it opted for a 30-day suspension and automatic reinstatement to match the sanctions issued to other Indiana lawyers found to have physically abused people within the scope of their legal practice.

Following the ruling, the Indiana Democratic Party declared in a statement that Hill is "a disgrace."

"His conduct as an elected official was repulsive and will be a lasting stain on the office and the party he serves," said Lauren Ganapini, Democratic Party executive director.