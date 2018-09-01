CROWN POINT — Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell overheard a E-911 dispatcher assisting a child birth while visiting the Lake County call center Friday afternoon.
Around her, other dispatchers were dealing with complaints of reckless driving, a student passed out at a middle school and an armed robbery in the space of a half hour.
She told county 911 officials and employees, "You've done a great job. You have an obvious passion for the work."
Mitchell, who has been treasurer since 2014 and received a bachelor's degree in political science from Valparaiso University, is chairwoman of the state board overseeing all of Indiana's 911 networks.
She visited the Lake and LaPorte County operations, which are among the top 25 using text-to-911 services. This year marks the second in which all Hoosiers can alert authorities to danger by texting, if they don't want to be overheard making a 911 voice call.
Mitchell said statewide dispatchers received and sent 173,213 texts last year alone. She said her visit is an attempt to inform residents of this service available to them.
Mark Swederski, Lake County E-911 director said Lake County dispatchers have received 479 texts and sent out 5,012 texts since July 31.
Last year, Swiderski honored dispatcher George Dickerson for rescuing an Illinois woman who texted Lake County 911 about armed men who broke into her home.
Mitchell said she also is focusing on dispatcher training standards in each county in advance of the state 911 board implementing new training opportunities for dispatchers.
Swiderski said improved training and hiring practices as well as pay raises have helped reduced staff turnover. He said at one time he had 32 dispatcher vacancies. He said he now has a full staff of 95 full-time dispatchers.
He is asking the Lake County Council to increase his staff to 100 dispatchers to shorten the time it takes for a call taker to answer. He said too many 911 callers hang up if it take too long for a dispatcher to answer. He said dispatchers cannot take a new call until they finish a previous 911 call.
The state ordered all 92 counties to combine county, city and town public safety dispatch services no later than 2015. Lake County was one of the largest consolidations in the state. Some 170 staff dispatchers had been handling calls for assistance for 18 county and municipal police, fire and emergency medical service operations.
Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Lowell, Munster, Merrillville, New Chicago, St. John and Whiting joined the county’s E-911 network, which began operations in January 2015. They didn't move into the new $20 million consolidated call center in Crown Point until October of that year.