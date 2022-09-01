 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State trooper delivers baby with umbilical cord around its neck; mom and child doing well

An Indiana State Police trooper with a medical background delivered a baby Wednesday evening to a woman in labor, who did not have enough time to get to the hospital, the department is reporting.

Trooper Mackenzi Alexander overhead the call at 5:20 p.m. and decided to respond to the French Lick home after realizing she was a few minutes away.

"When Trooper Alexander arrived on scene, she was met by a female who was very distraught, thinking there might be something wrong with the baby," police said.

Alexander was the first on scene and was able to get the woman in a comfortable position while waiting for medical officials to arrive.

"Trooper Alexander, who has prior EMS (emergency medical services) training and is a certified EMT (emergency medical technician), was able to time the contractions and found them to be a minute apart," police said. "The trooper quickly gathered towels and blankets for the delivery of the baby, as local fire department personnel arrived on scene."

Alexander delivered the baby a few minutes later with the assistance of a firefighter, which involved unwrapping the umbilical cord from around the baby's neck and arm, ISP said.

"Local EMS arrived on scene a few minutes later to clamp and cut the umbilical cord," according to the report.

The mother and baby were transported to a hospital and are reportedly doing well.

