State trooper injured by alleged intoxicated driver, police say

CHICAGO — An Illinois state trooper was struck and injured late Saturday night by an alleged intoxicated driver while assisting with a three-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 59th Street, police said.
The officer was treated at a nearby hospital and released, and the accused driver, Alcantar A. Castellanos, 33, of Chicago, faces charges of driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and violation of Scott's Law, according to state police.
A violation of Scott's Law is a business offense, which results in a fine and driver's license suspension if someone is injured, police said.
"So far this year, there have been 17 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 10 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes," state police said. "The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the 'Move Over' law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over."
Saturday's incident reportedly occurred shortly before midnight as three state police officers were conducting a traffic stop. During the stop, a three-vehicle crash occurred in the nearby lanes of the highway, which brought traffic to a halt.
As officers assisted clearing the crash from the roadway, a red Ford travelling southbound failed to yield to the emergency vehicle with lights activated and the driver's-side rear view mirror struck an officer's shoulder and upper arm.
"We are halfway through 2021 and we have nearly doubled the number of squad car crashes and personnel injuries related to Scott’s Law violations, compared to this time last year," ISP Director Brendan Kelly said.
"It is very important that drivers are aware of the dangers faced by our Troopers and continue to make responsible choices when behind the wheel," Kelly said. "Scott’s Law crashes and driving while under the influence, are callous crimes and both totally preventable, so we will continue to enforce for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens."