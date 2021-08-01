State trooper injured by alleged intoxicated driver, police say

CHICAGO — An Illinois state trooper was struck and injured late Saturday night by an alleged intoxicated driver while assisting with a three-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 59th Street, police said.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital and released, and the accused driver, Alcantar A. Castellanos, 33, of Chicago, faces charges of driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and violation of Scott's Law, according to state police.

A violation of Scott's Law is a business offense, which results in a fine and driver's license suspension if someone is injured, police said.

"So far this year, there have been 17 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 10 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes," state police said. "The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the 'Move Over' law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over."