State trooper injured when sideswiped by Region tanker truck, police say

RENSSELAER — A state police trooper was taken to the hospital early Monday after a Griffith-based tanker truck sideswiped her patrol vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 65 as she responded to an earlier crash, Indiana State Police said.

The trooper was on scene around 5 a.m. with emergency vehicle lights on, helping to block the right lane of the highway, when her vehicle was struck by a truck driven by a Remington man, police said.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The tanker driver was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, according to police.

"An inspection was also completed on the tanker truck, which found several violations," police said.

"The Indiana State Police reminds drivers to always slow down and/or change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles that are on the side of the roadway," ISP said.

"Also, never drive a vehicle when you’re fatigued or tired," police said. "Pull over to a safe location, a rest stop or service station, and rest before continuing to your destination. The life you save could very well be your own."