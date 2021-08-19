State's witness in double murder trial defends his prior statements to police

CROWN POINT — The state's star witness in a double murder trial testified Thursday he was hoping to make some money the day he agreed to ride to Gary with the defendant and got caught up in the killings of a mother and her teenage son.
Nelson Gaines, 22, said Darren "Duke" Taylor never told him how he would earn money or why they were traveling to Gary on March 23, 2019.
Gaines, who hunched over and looked down for much of his time on the witness stand, said he was shocked when Taylor shot Temia Haywood, 35, in her home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue, ran upstairs holding a gun and fired another shot after a boy yelled, "No!"
Taylor, 41, of Hammond, is accused of killing Haywood and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, by shooting each of them in the head at close range with a 9mm handgun. Haywood was shot once in her bedroom, and two spent shell casings were found next to Edmond's body in his upstairs bedroom.
Taylor is on trial this week on four counts of murder, two felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor theft charge. Judge Diane Boswell is presiding over the trial.
Gaines remained at large for nearly a year after the homicides. He was arrested and charged in late February 2020 and pleaded guilty a week later to reduced charges. He's facing a sentence of one to six years in prison.
Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh told jurors earlier this week that Gaines — not Taylor — was culpable for the homicides and that prosecutors wanted the jury to "cosign" their "deal with the devil."
Murdaugh peppered Gaines on Thursday with questions about inconsistencies in his various statements to authorities as she tried to undermine Gaines' credibility.
Gaines testified he was receiving Supplemental Security Income from the federal government in March 2019, because he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
He wasn't taking medications for his mental illness, because he was self-medicating with synthetic and real marijuana, he said. His main source of synthetic marijuana was Taylor, he said.
He initially testified Taylor approached him at a gas station in Indianapolis the day of the homicides and asked if he wanted to make some money.
Murdaugh repeatedly asked him on cross-examination whether the interaction with Taylor played out differently, and he eventually told Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay that Murdaugh was correct. He approached Taylor and asked about making money — not the other way around, he said.
Gaines said he was known around his Indianapolis neighborhood for doing landscaping work and collecting scrap metal. He wanted to make money "in a positive way," he said.
During the ride to Gary, he saw Taylor had a gun on his hip, even though Taylor was wearing a long shirt, he said. When they arrived outside Haywood's home, Taylor moved the gun into a pocket on his hoodie, he said.
Gaines testified a woman answered the door, and he followed Taylor inside.
Gaines said he sat on a couch while Taylor went into a bedroom with Haywood. He was trying to give them privacy, but then he heard a gunshot and Taylor walked out of the room holding a gun, he said.
Gaines said Taylor went upstairs, and he heard another gunshot. When Taylor came downstairs, he allegedly pointed the gun at Gaines and told Gaines to take a TV from the living room where Gaines had been sitting.
Murdaugh questioned Gaines about why he previously told police no one greeted him and Taylor at the door.
Gaines also previously told police he didn't see anything in Taylor's hand when Taylor exited the bedroom and that Taylor pointed a gun at him before going upstairs, not after he returned downstairs, the defense attorney said.
In response to Grindlay's questions, Gaines said he has had time to reflect and his testimony at trial was the most accurate and truthful account of what happened.
Capt. Henry Hatch, a firearms examiner with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, testified he examined three spent shell casings collected from inside of Haywood's home, spent bullets collected from the bodies of Haywood and Edmond, and determined they all had been fired by the same gun.
Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams later submitted a 9mm Taurus handgun to Hatch for examination, and Hatch determined the spent shell casings and bullets had been fired from that gun, he said.
In response to questions from Murdaugh, Hatch said records showed the gun — which was listed as "found property" — was recovered Feb. 12, 2020, but not submitted for examination until June 2020. It was unclear how police recovered the gun.
Gaines was arrested in Indianapolis on Feb. 26, 2020, and charged two days later with four counts of murder, two counts of robbery and misdemeanor theft, police said.
He told Murdaugh his relative told him he wouldn't be charged if he talked with police. He was taken into custody by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, he said.