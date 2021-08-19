State's witness in double murder trial defends his prior statements to police

CROWN POINT — The state's star witness in a double murder trial testified Thursday he was hoping to make some money the day he agreed to ride to Gary with the defendant and got caught up in the killings of a mother and her teenage son.

Nelson Gaines, 22, said Darren "Duke" Taylor never told him how he would earn money or why they were traveling to Gary on March 23, 2019.

Gaines, who hunched over and looked down for much of his time on the witness stand, said he was shocked when Taylor shot Temia Haywood, 35, in her home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue, ran upstairs holding a gun and fired another shot after a boy yelled, "No!"

Taylor, 41, of Hammond, is accused of killing Haywood and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, by shooting each of them in the head at close range with a 9mm handgun. Haywood was shot once in her bedroom, and two spent shell casings were found next to Edmond's body in his upstairs bedroom.

Taylor is on trial this week on four counts of murder, two felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor theft charge. Judge Diane Boswell is presiding over the trial.