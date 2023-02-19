Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker remembers there being a room full of qualified applicants when he tested 18 years ago to join the force.

That number dwindled to 17 applicants during the department's most recent round of testing, reflecting a hiring challenge faced by police across the Region and the country.

"Some did not pass the written test, and then some did not pass the physical agility," Forker said. "I know that there are good people out there that want to make a difference and want to have very rewarding career. Our goal is to find those individuals and get them into Michigan City Police Department."

Police departments, many of which are facing retirement among their ranks, are reportedly having to expedite hiring, increase pay and benefits, and think outside the box to come up with a variety of incentives to fill vacancies.

These challenges come as a 53-year low unemployment rate has supposedly eased longstanding worker shortages and the need for employers to increase wages to compete for and attract job applicants.

"I can't really blame anybody for not wanting to be in this profession anymore"

"Being realistic, I can't really blame anybody for not wanting to be in this profession anymore," Merrillville's interim chief, Kosta Nuses, said.

"As a police officer you have to wear many hats and play different roles to provide solutions. From a legal perspective, you often have to make split-second decisions that would take a room full of attorneys days, weeks or even months to make. To further complicate things, these decisions can change lives, including police officers' lives, forever.

"All of this has to be done on the fly, under extreme stress and you better pray that you made the right decision. Otherwise you will be scrutinized and demonized by the media and the public. You also take a risk of losing everything, including your freedom. All this, yet you get a fraction of the pay that experts get. Given all that ... who would want to be a police officer?"

Portage Lt. Rob Maynard said all the attention given to the rare cases of police misconduct, while largely ignoring the appreciation most officers receive for a job well done, has taken its toll.

"This misconception that law enforcement is wholly corrupted has led to a lot of disrespect directed toward officers currently in the profession and hence the comments of not wanting that job," he said.

"The other side of this is the increase in violent crimes many communities experienced in 2022 making the job of policing even more dangerous. Even though violent crimes are down in Portage over the past three years, violence directed toward Portage police officers is up 46%.

"If I were a young person considering a career in law enforcement, I can understand their trepidation about what they might be getting themselves into. Not many people are looking to get into a career where being attacked and potentially injured or killed is seen as a likely eventuality, so avoiding law enforcement and going into other careers with more pay and a safer work environment is a tough hurdle to overcome."

"Being a police officer is an honorable and commendable profession"

Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said his department received 17 applications by mid-February since beginning a hiring process a month earlier.

"As a side note, when I started back in 1989, I was one of 207 applicants for that hiring process," he said. "Unfortunately, the actions of a few officers have had a negative impact on the law enforcement profession as a whole.

"An overwhelming majority of police officers go to work each and every day with the intention of serving and protecting the citizens of their communities in a fair and responsible manner," but "many people who had considered law enforcement as a career are now considering alternatives for their individual career paths."

Indiana State Police are attempting to add 150 troopers to their ranks, as well as professional staff, but are coming up short on qualified applicants.

"Unfortunately, recent events in our country have tarnished the image of law enforcement," Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "Those events have a ripple effect not only in the jurisdictions where they occur, but nationwide."

Edward Jenkins, deputy chief at the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said people who are interested in law enforcement "should continue to pursue it. Being a police officer is an honorable and commendable profession. It requires passion and dedication, and offers a unique opportunity to serve our community."

Standing behind that belief, the department is reaching out to new recruits through advertising and "remaining current with innovative technology and crime-fighting techniques," he said. "In addition, for those applicants who are experienced police officers from other agencies, we offer an expedited hiring process."

"Individuals are being fast-tracked"

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department has taken a similar aggressive approach over the past couple of months to hiring new deputies.

"If an applicant is already academy-certified, those individuals are being fast-tracked to streamline the possibility of them being hired quicker than normal," Capt. Derek Allen said. "Additionally, I have increased the number of social media recruitment postings and images to raise awareness."

Faced with increased competition for recruits based on the large number of jobs available in law enforcement, the Valparaiso Police Department has taken to advertising and social media to promote its unique offerings, Capt. Joe Hall said.

The department relies on an open hiring process, which means applications are always accepted and processed.

"It is important to establish creative ways to recruit the next generation of law enforcement, expanding our outreach into our community and beyond," he said. "We further do our best to be innovative in our contacts with potential hires, keeping them informed of all steps along the way while looking for ways to keep processes moving quickly."

Faced with a third of its officers eligible for retirement, Griffith police are working to attract qualified applicants by producing recruitment videos, attending job fairs and co-hosting workshops aimed at helping candidates through the hiring process, Chief Greg Mance said.

The department is up against a 62% drop in applicants during the last hiring process as compared to earlier attempts that would routinely attract 100 applicants or more, he said.

The Hobart Police Department has succeeded in escaping many of these hiring challenges by relying on a reserve officer program over the past decade that provides the same training as full-time officers, with the exception of the police academy, Capt. James Gonzales said.

"We recruit heavily from our reserve officer program because they have been assimilated to our culture, have been vetted by our full-time officers on their work ethic, and they are trained and can continue to work until they attend the police academy," he said.

"The law enforcement profession has vastly evolved over the past 20 years and it will continue to evolve. Law enforcement is still a very noble profession, and 99.9% of the men and women in law enforcement who remain dedicated to this profession will continue to serve their communities with dignity and honor."

"Eventually we'll reset"

Highland police have raised salaries and eliminated a lower pay class for newly hired officers, as well as expediting vacation benefits and expanding the take-home vehicle policy to officers living anywhere in Lake County, not just in Highland, Banasiak said.

"We now realize that new employees are looking at the total employee compensation package (wages, paid time off and provided equipment) when looking for a job in law enforcement," he said.

Indiana State Police, which searches for recruits nationwide, is also looking to increase pay and has the support of Gov. Eric Holcomb, Fifield said.

"He recognizes that need for public safety and the need for the state police to attract quality applicants," he said.

Porter County police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said his department is transitioning to accepting applications year-round.

"We are also increasing our social media presence and increasing our marketing," he said. "We'll be attending more job fairs in the area to engage future college graduates that are preparing to enter their new careers."

Merrillville police are relying more more heavily on targeting officers already sworn in and seeking a change in employment.

"If you hire somebody who's never been an officer, you're looking at six to eight months before they are ready to go," Nuses said.

Despite the hiring challenges, Nuses remains optimistic and hopes the current conditions are just temporary.

"2020 wreaked havoc across the world," he said. "Eventually we'll reset and start going back to some normalcy."

