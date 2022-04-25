Stolen ambulance driven more than 70 miles in police chase

CHICAGO — Life imitates art?

In a scene directly out of the recent Michael Bay action flick "Ambulance," an ambulance stolen from Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood was driven more than 70 miles downstate in a high-speed pursuit before police caught the suspect.

A suspect stole the Chicago Fire Department ambulance when it was parked in front of a firehouse on West Cermak at about 4:40 p.m. The suspect then took a highway entrance ramp that runs through Chinatown and sped off down Interstate 55 south out of the city and metro and into rural Illinois while police gave chase.

"Preliminary information indicates the Illinois State Police are assisting with an incident involving a stolen ambulance from Chicago," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "The ambulance stopped on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 217 (IL-17) at approximately 6:30 p.m., and one person has been taken into custody."

No one was in the ambulance when it was stolen.

Police blew out the ambulance's tires with stop sticks. The suspect then attempted to get away on foot, unsuccessfully trying to flag down a pickup truck on the highway before he was tackled by police officers and set upon by a K-9 unit.

"The incident is still in its infancy, and as soon as more information is available, we will be sure to let you know," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "There is no further information at this time."

Interstate 55 was closed in both directions near IL-17 but has since reopened.

