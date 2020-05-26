Stolen car from Hobart crashed in northwest Illinois, police say

A 19-year-old Iowa man was arrested after crashing a car stolen from Hobart in northwest Illinois, on an interstate highway not far from the Iowa border.
Todd A. Warner, a 19-year old male from Davenport, Iowa, crashed a stolen car in a single-vehicle accident Friday at intersection of U.S. 30 at the Interstate 88 westbound on-ramp in Sterling, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The single-vehicle crash took place about 30 miles east of the Mississippi River, the dividing line between Illinois and Iowa.
After police responded to the crash and discovered the car Warner was driving was stolen, he was arrested and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle; driving without a valid license; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; and improper lane usage.
Warner was take to the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison, Illinois, where he's being held on $10,000 bond.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.