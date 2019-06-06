HOBART — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly charged more than $500 to a stolen credit card at a business on the 2900 block of East U.S. 30 in Merrillville.
The owner of the card told officers he received an alert from his credit card company for the fraudulent charge May 23, Capt. James Gonzales said. He reported it to police about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance images of the suspect making the alleged purchase at the Merrillville business show a black or Hispanic male with a "rotund" build. He was wearing dark colored pants and a Chicago White Sox hoodie and baseball cap.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Art Azcona at 219-942-3406 or by email at aazcona@cityofhobart.org.