Stolen firearm found after teen tries to steal doorbell at Menards, police say

HAMMOND — A stolen firearm was recovered when Menards security staff caught a teen for trying to steal a doorbell, police said.

At 1:10 p.m. Saturday officers were called to a theft report at Menards in the 1200 block of 165th Street, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police met with store security officers, who had the teen detained. While checking for stolen items, they found a firearm in his possession, Kellogg said.

Upon further investigation, police found the firearm was reported stolen out of East Chicago. The teen was arrested and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. He will face charges of theft, dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of stolen firearm, Kellogg said.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his identity has not been released.

